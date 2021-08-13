HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

