HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

RGLS stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.