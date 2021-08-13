HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

