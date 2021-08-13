Haven Protocol Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.32 million and approximately $784,693.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00010915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,528.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.07 or 0.06965785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.34 or 0.00391896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.55 or 0.01376685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00134698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00576956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00345874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00300469 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,436,216 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

