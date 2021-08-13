HashCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $535,913.82 and approximately $62,926.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HashCoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.24 or 0.00904192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00152637 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

