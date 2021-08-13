Harold Matthew Norman Sells 25,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.34. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

