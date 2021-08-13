Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HRGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

