Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $26,000 Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal Logistics by 57.4% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 127,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 125,717 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 86,115 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 60.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

