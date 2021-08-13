Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $49,000 Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

