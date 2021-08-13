Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,320 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.