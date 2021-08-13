Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Trading Up 3.3%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMOIF. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

