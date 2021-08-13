Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $870,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.97. 2,900,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.