Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 557,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,326,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

