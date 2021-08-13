Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $304,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $940,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 63.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,844,000 after buying an additional 224,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.