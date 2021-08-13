Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $163,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $44.18 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

