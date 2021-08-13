Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,360,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

