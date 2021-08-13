Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 41.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $405.74 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.