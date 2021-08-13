Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €171.39 ($201.64).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €153.80 ($180.94) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.79.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

