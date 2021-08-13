Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 6,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.42.
About Hammer Fiber Optics
