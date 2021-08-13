GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NYSE:GXO traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $78.81. 2,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,107. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

