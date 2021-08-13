GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.02. 2,738,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,291. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

