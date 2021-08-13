GWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 1,662,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

