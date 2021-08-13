GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,345 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.66. 2,014,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,089. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

