GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,552,000. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,063,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,263,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,473,670 shares of company stock valued at $849,329,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

