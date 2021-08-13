GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

