GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $407.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.84. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

