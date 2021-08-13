GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 579.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,690 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,166,626. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.