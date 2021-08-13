GWM Advisors LLC Buys 20,875 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32.

