GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,953 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $274.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.93. The company has a market cap of $322.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

