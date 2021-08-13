GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

