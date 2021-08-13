GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.57. 416,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $102.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.