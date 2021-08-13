GWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
