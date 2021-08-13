GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,966 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

