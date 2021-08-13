Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $418.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

