G&S Capital LLC Sells 8,391 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 938,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

