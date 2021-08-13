G&S Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. 1,820,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,861. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

