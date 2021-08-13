G&S Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 54,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,425. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

