G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,791 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after purchasing an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,088,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.67. 2,954,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

