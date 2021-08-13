Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.83.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,799,000 after buying an additional 105,072 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 521,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

