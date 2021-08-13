Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Gritstone bio worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.66 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

