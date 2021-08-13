Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.26 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.79 or 0.06886365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00381710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.77 or 0.01352139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00132277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00564484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00341063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00298003 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,961,600 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

