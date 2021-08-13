Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTBIF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.06.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 501,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.