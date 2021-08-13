Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 800.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRCU stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,549,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,806. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution
