Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 800.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRCU stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,549,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,806. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.