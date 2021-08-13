Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,689. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

