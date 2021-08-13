Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 3,837 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 58,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,055. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

