Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 359,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 301.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $427,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,479,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

PSTI stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

