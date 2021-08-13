Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $131.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.