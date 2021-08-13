Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 1.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.60. 541,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,944. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

