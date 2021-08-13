Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,648 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $386,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter worth $82,139,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 526.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,755 shares of company stock worth $7,941,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

