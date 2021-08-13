GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

VOE stock opened at $144.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

