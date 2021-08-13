Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,184 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 234,661 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

ARLP opened at $8.27 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

